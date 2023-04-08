Bitcoiva (BCA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $61,668.18

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $177.47 million and approximately $61,668.18 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for $11.06 or 0.00039478 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,016.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.51 or 0.00444416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00127855 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00030084 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001121 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002955 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.34553537 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $244,001.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

