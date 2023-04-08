Bitcoiva Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $177.36 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $177.36 million and approximately $61,680.74 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $11.05 or 0.00039446 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,021.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.65 or 0.00444841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00127824 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00030473 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001141 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002958 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.05366901 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $61,691.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

