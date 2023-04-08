BITICA COIN Price Reaches $0.0792 on Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $274,460.43 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.06965316 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $391,242.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

