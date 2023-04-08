BitTorrent-New Price Hits $0.0000 (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $588.84 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004973 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004092 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001220 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000062 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $10,107,304.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.