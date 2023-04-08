Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading Up 1.3%

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). Approximately 1,845,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 961,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.87 million, a P/E ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59.

About Blencowe Resources

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

