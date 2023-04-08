BNB One Day Trading Volume Reaches $444.61 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, BNB has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $312.03 or 0.01112575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $49.27 billion and $444.61 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 157,886,810 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 157,886,904.19250494. The last known price of BNB is 312.05021355 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1243 active market(s) with $473,716,840.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

