boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Head to Head Contrast

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) and boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bankinter and boohoo group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankinter 2 1 1 0 1.75 boohoo group 2 10 1 0 1.92

Bankinter presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.24%. boohoo group has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 230.46%. Given boohoo group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe boohoo group is more favorable than Bankinter.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Bankinter has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, boohoo group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bankinter and boohoo group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankinter $2.43 billion 2.12 $1.58 billion N/A N/A boohoo group $2.72 billion 0.32 -$5.49 million N/A N/A

Bankinter has higher earnings, but lower revenue than boohoo group.

Profitability

This table compares Bankinter and boohoo group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankinter 20.13% 10.38% 0.46% boohoo group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bankinter beats boohoo group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bankinter

(Get Rating)

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

About boohoo group

(Get Rating)

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton. The company was founded by Mahmud Abdullah Kamani and Carol Mary Kane in 2006 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

