Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.7% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $41,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.2 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

COST stock traded down $11.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $485.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,114,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $494.63 and a 200 day moving average of $489.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

