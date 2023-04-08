Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $63.31 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up about 2.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $63,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $672.42. The stock had a trading volume of 127,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,751. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $711.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $683.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $588.73.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. The business had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

