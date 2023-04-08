Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 12,854 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,854 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises approximately 1.1% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.10% of Ferguson worth $27,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 432,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,602,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,317,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FERG. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ferguson from £114 ($141.58) to £128 ($158.97) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.73. 1,138,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,612. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.56 and a 200 day moving average of $126.46. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $149.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

