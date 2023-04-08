Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 3,357 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.47% of FirstService worth $25,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.67.

FirstService Stock Performance

FirstService stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.00. 34,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.08. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $148.70.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.34 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

FirstService Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.