Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 562 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,366,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,953,528. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $204.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

