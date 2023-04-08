Boston Financial Mangement LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,469 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $13,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after acquiring an additional 308,199 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $224.60. The company had a trading volume of 381,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,268. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $249.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

