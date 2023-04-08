Boston Financial Mangement LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Yale University increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. 7,399,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,963,636. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

