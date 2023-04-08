Brokerages Set Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Target Price at $33.07

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -400.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,256.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.