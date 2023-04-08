Brokerages Set MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) PT at $38.25

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDWD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Get MediWound alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in MediWound by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 562,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at $1,775,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Stock Up 0.4 %

MediWound Company Profile

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. MediWound has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $91.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.06.

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.