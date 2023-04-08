Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) Trading Down 1.4%

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 14,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 39,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Capital Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 1,816.1% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 278,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 264,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector.

