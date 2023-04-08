BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

