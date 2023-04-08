BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,007 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,051 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $120.22 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.34. The company has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

