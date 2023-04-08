BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $369.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.93.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

