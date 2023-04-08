BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,007 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,051 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

NKE stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.14. The stock has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.80 and its 200 day moving average is $111.34.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

