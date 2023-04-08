BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $861.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $830.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $809.68. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $873.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

