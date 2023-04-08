BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

