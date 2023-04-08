BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after buying an additional 31,422,045 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $173.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

