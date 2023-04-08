BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,358,000 after acquiring an additional 288,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after buying an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after buying an additional 198,694 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $297.32 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.80 and a 200-day moving average of $312.52.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.90.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

