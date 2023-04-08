BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.3 %

MAR opened at $163.05 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.45 and its 200 day moving average is $159.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.53.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

