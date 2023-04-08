BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.53.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

