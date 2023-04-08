BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 397,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,683 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average is $90.37. The stock has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

