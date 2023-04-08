BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:D opened at $58.06 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.