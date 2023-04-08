BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 212 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $493.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $501.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.28. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

