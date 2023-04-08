BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 94,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

SYF opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.47. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $41.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

