BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,794 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

TGT opened at $165.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.