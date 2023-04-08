BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 637 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,042 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $31.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

