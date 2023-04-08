BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 874 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

