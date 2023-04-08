BTIG Research Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $120.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Texas Roadhouse from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.39.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average is $98.81. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,050 over the last ninety days. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.