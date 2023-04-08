BTIG Research Downgrades Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Jushi in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Jushi Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JUSHF opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Jushi has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

