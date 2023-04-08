C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Trading Down 0.5%

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.98 ($0.19). 32,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 152,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.05 ($0.19).

C4X Discovery Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.47. The firm has a market cap of £37.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 9.82.

About C4X Discovery

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

