Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Trading Down 4.6%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.75. 16,730 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 14,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CALT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

