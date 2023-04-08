Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Trading Down 4.6%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.75. 16,730 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 14,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on CALT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.