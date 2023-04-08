Camellia (LON:CAM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,867.75

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,867.75 ($60.45) and traded as high as GBX 4,979.20 ($61.84). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 4,940 ($61.35), with a volume of 35 shares trading hands.

Camellia Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £136.34 million, a PE ratio of -1,176.19 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,867.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,855.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Camellia

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

