Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$214.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$205.22.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$207.73 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$151.08 and a 12 month high of C$213.36. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 27.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$188.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$183.13. The firm has a market cap of C$39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

