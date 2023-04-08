CannabisCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.85 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $560,947.83 and approximately $12.85 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,927.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00322887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.58 or 0.00568247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00073110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00444614 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003572 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

