Capital City Trust Co. FL Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 821.4% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $184.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The company has a market capitalization of $253.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.78 and its 200 day moving average is $177.26.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.