Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average of $106.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

