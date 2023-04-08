Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $2.65 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.53. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.95.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

