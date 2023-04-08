Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $4.15 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $198.64 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.01 and its 200-day moving average is $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

