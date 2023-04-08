Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $726,000 Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $166.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

