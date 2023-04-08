Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 69,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,798,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $190.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.