Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 162 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VNQ stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

