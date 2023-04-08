Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 289 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $232.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.33. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $280.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

