Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 500 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

